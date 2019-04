× Psychotherapist, “Dear Therapist” Columnist and “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” Author Lori Gottlieb

Psychotherapist, “Dear Therapist” Columnist Lori Gottlieb joins Jon Hansen to talk about her book, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. Lori divulges some of the lessons she’s learned from her own therapist, and how she applied those to her patients. Plus, she describes the types of patient admissions that shock her most. See Lori at the Harold Washington Library tonight with Amy Dickinson!