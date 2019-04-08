Nick Digilio 4.8.19 | “Pet Sematary” and “Shazam!” Reviews, Worst SNL Hosts and Most Difficult Guests, Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews and Erik’s Box Office Report
+ Worst SNL Hosts of All-Time
Hour 3:
+ Worst SNL Hosts of All-Time continued
+ SNL guests behaving badly
Hour 4:
+ More SNL guests behaving badly
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
