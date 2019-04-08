Nick Digilio 4.8.19 | “Pet Sematary” and “Shazam!” Reviews, Worst SNL Hosts and Most Difficult Guests, Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews and Erik’s Box Office Report

+ Worst SNL Hosts of All-Time

Hour 3:

+ Worst SNL Hosts of All-Time continued

+ SNL guests behaving badly

Hour 4:

+ More SNL guests behaving badly

+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

