RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is a LIVE multi-media spectacular that takes you through the life and times of the world's most celebrated band. Featuring high-definition screens and imagery - this stunning concert event delivers a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to The Beatles. (Matt Christine Photography)
Jon Hansen: “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” Co-Founder Mark Lewis on the message
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” co-founder and original keyboardist Mark Lewis joins Jon Hansen to talk about this year’s tour and the message he wishes to convey in this concert-like production. Tickets for the one-day Chicago stop are here.