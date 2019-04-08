× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 04.08.19: The Beatles, National Volunteer Week, Lori Gottlieb

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams, and kicks off the week by celebrating the beautiful weather. Then, Mark Lewis, co-founder of “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” joins the show to explain the message he hopes the show will convey when it hits the Chicago stage on April 14. Jenné Myers of Chicago Cares then joins Jon to talk about National Volunteer Week, and how volunteering paved the way for Chicago. The Daily Line Managing Editor and City Hall Reporter Heather Cherone describes the scene this morning when Mayor Rahm Emanuel shocked all. Dr. Christine Argento explains the benefits of raising the legal age of buying tobacco products, which Illinois became the first to do in the Midwest over the weekend. Finally, Psychotherapist and “Dear Therapist” Columnist Lori Gottlieb talks about her new book, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.