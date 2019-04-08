× How Much Does it Cost Schools If They Make it To The Final Four?

Loyola University of Chicago took the spotlight last year and is reaping the benefits of making it to the Final Four last year, but is it always worth the time, effort, and cost? Steve Grzanich caught up with Jillian Berman (Reporter at MarketWatch Covering Student Debt) to break down her article detailing how much it costs for schools to make it to the final rounds of the prestigious NCAA March Madness tournament, and who ends up paying for it.