"Elton Jim" wonders how does a non-"Game Of Thrones" fan survive in a "Game Of Thrones" world?

In this 151st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano prepares for the along-awaited return of the TV phenomenon, “Game Of Thrones,” and its final season, but wonders how some people who are NOT fans or do not watch the show — including “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti — will be able to survive the next two months when “GOT-mania” dominates the pop culture world.