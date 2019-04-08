“Elton Jim” wonders how does a non-“Game Of Thrones” fan survive in a “Game Of Thrones” world?

Posted 9:19 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, April 8, 2019

In this 151st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano prepares for the along-awaited return of the TV phenomenon, “Game Of Thrones,” and its final season, but wonders how some people who are NOT fans or do not watch the show — including “Pop Culture Club,” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti — will be able to survive the next two months when “GOT-mania” dominates the pop culture world.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.