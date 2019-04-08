× City Club of Chicago: ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez

April 8, 2019

Joe Dominguez – CEO – ComEd

Dominguez leads ComEd, an Exelon company, which powers the lives of more than 4 million residential and business customers, or 70 percent of Illinois’ population. He is responsible for the safe and reliable delivery of electricity to customers and for empowering them to manage their energy use. He oversees the management of the electric grid for Chicago and most of northern Illinois and ComEd’s partnerships with the diverse communities it serves.

Before joining ComEd, Dominguez served as executive vice president of governmental and regulatory affairs and public policy for ComEd parent company Exelon. In that role, he led the development and implementation of federal, state, and regional governmental, regulatory, and public policy strategies for one of the nation’s largest electric companies with approximately $34 billion in annual revenues.

Dominguez serves on several boards of directors and councils, such as Hispanics in Energy, the Rutgers Law School Corporate Governance Advisory Board, and the University of Maryland School of Engineering’s Energy Policy Advisory Board.