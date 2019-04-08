× Cinderella Didn’t Live Happily Ever After: The Hidden Messages of Fairy Tales with Dr. Anne Beall

Grimm’s Fairy Tales kind of need their own Me Too movement, according to researcher and author Dr. Anne Beall. Analyzing the fairy tales, she found interesting results regarding underlying messages, particular how women are portrayed. It’s not whether or not there’s a happy ending, it’s all the lessons that so many fairy tales teach along the way – and are these messages we really want our children to hear today?