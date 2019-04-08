Blackhawks Crazy: Wrapping Up The 2018-19 Season

Posted 3:13 PM, April 8, 2019

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In this big, fat season-in-review Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, we hear wrap-up comments from Stan Bowman & Jeremy Colliton as Chris Boden & Scott King discuss ways to fix what ails the team. They talk about the production & money concerns moving forward, free agency, the playoff pairings, lunch at The Palace, and issues on each homefront. Oh — a visit with the great Doc Emrick, too!

