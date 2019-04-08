× Blackhawks Crazy: Wrapping Up The 2018-19 Season

In this big, fat season-in-review Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, we hear wrap-up comments from Stan Bowman & Jeremy Colliton as Chris Boden & Scott King discuss ways to fix what ails the team. They talk about the production & money concerns moving forward, free agency, the playoff pairings, lunch at The Palace, and issues on each homefront. Oh — a visit with the great Doc Emrick, too!

