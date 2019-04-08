× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4/8/2019

Today’s guest includes the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn, as he provides updates on the on-going Jussie Smollett story. Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s Friday during the broadcast for the White Sox opening day ceremonies; AOC’s recent address and the matter of code switching; and much more.

