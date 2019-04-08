× B2B – Ian Millar Talks Glenfiddich and More

Ian Millar has seen it all and has the stories and knowledge to prove it. Ian and Kirstin Grant of William Grant & Sons join the Barrel to Bottle Crew for a conversation about the past, present and future of Glenfiddich. It wouldn’t be a Barrel to Bottle podcast without sampling some of their fine Scotch, including the Glenfiddich 12-year-old, Glenfiddich 14-year-old and Fire & Cane, a blend of peated and unpeated Scotch, aged in Rum barrels. Plus, Ian and the team revisit the legendary Annasach Reserve 25 Year blend.

