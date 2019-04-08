Ald. Hopkins on Mayor Emanuel’s delay on Lincoln Yards vote: “He was trying to help Mayor-elect Lightfoot get this done before she took office.”

Credit: Curtis Waltz/aerialscapes.com—Cutline: An aerial photo of the historically industrial North Branch Industrial Corridor site, where Sterling Bay wants to develop Lincoln Yards.

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Mayor Emanuel’s request to delay the votes on the Lincoln Yards project and The 78 in the South Loop until Mayor-elect Lightfoot gets a closer look at the deals.

