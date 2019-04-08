× Ald. Hopkins on Mayor Emanuel’s delay on Lincoln Yards vote: “He was trying to help Mayor-elect Lightfoot get this done before she took office.”

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Mayor Emanuel’s request to delay the votes on the Lincoln Yards project and The 78 in the South Loop until Mayor-elect Lightfoot gets a closer look at the deals.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!