WGN Radio Theatre #375: Lux Radio Theatre & Adv. Of Maisie

Carl Amari and Executive Producer Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 6, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Lux Radio Theatre: Maisie Was A Lady.” Starring: Ann Sothern; (11-24-41). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Adv. Of Maisie: Maisie’s Birthday Present.” Starring: Ann Sothern; (11-23-50).

