WGN Radio Theatre #375:  Lux Radio Theatre & Adv. Of Maisie

(L-R) Curtis Koch, Vince Amari & Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Executive Producer Michael Gastala bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 6, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Lux Radio Theatre: Maisie Was A Lady.” Starring: Ann Sothern; (11-24-41).  For our final episode of the night, we have: “Adv. Of Maisie: Maisie’s Birthday Present.” Starring: Ann Sothern; (11-23-50).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 

