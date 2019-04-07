The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/7/19

Rick Pearson is joined by Chicago Association of Realtors’ Brian Bernardoni and Fulcrum Illinois’ Eric Elk for a Post-Election Roundtable. The men take a deeper look into the 15 Aldermanic run-off races; the magnitude of Lori Lightfoot’s win; and the resilience of Toni Preckwinkle. Rick, Brian, and Eric touch on many topics throughout the roundtable conversation including: voter turnout and if there’s a possibility for a snowball effect when it comes to the next presidential election; what they believe Lightfoot’s priorities will be; and share their ideas as to what the next City Council will look like.

 

