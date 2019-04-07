× Karen Conti | Full Show 4/7/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with the aftermath of the Jussie Smollett case as Karen talks about the situation with her husband Jerry. Co-authors Dr. Michael Stone & Dr. Gary Brucato also join the show to discuss their recent book that examines the factors behind serial killing and other severe violence, “The New Evil: Understanding the Emergence of Modern Violent Crime.”

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.