Dean Richards' Sunday Morning | 4.7.2019 | Time For Three Performance, Favorite Movies, Easter Brunch

Join Dean today for a jam-packed exciting show! First, Time For Three, performs two songs in-studio, that are sure to entice any music lover. With Nick Kendall and Charles Yang on Violin and Ranaan Meyer on the Double Bass; they are truly a unique performance. Then, Dean checks in with listeners, to hear your favorite movies that you can watch at anytime. Finally, Phil Vettel, the Chicago Tribune’s Restaurant Critic, tells Dean all about the latest and greatest places for Easter Brunch.