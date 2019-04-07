× A Record Store Day preview with Rick Wojcik of Dusty Groove and the story behind the WGN Radio record collection

Rick Wojcik, owner of Chicago’s Dusty Groove joins Dave to preview ‘Record Store Day’ and will share the story of when he purchased the entire WGN Radio record collection from our archives. To visit the website of the store and for more information visit, dustygroove.com.

Plus, listen to two bonus interviews with legendary guitarist Joe Satriani (solo career, Mick Jagger, Deep Purple, Chickenfoot) and iconic drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty, Paul Shaffer, The Bodeans).

What was the first vinyl record you ever bought?