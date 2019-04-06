× White Sox Weekly 4/6/19: Darrin Jackson on the Good and the Bad of Week One for White Sox

Today on White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are joined by White Sox broadcaster Darrin Jackson to address the state of the team after the week one. Darrin breaks down the hot start of young slugging second basemen Yoan Moncada and shortstop Tim Anderson. Darrin also breaks down the improvements and adjustment the Sox need to make to continue their good start.

DJ is in his 18th season as a broadcaster for the White Sox and his ninth in the radio booth. Catch his segment “Ride Home with DJ” all season long as he joins Mark and Harry on White Sox Weekly after every Saturday after the game.