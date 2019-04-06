× White Sox Weekly 4/6/19: Broadcaster Darrin Jackson, White Sox Week in Review, GM Rick Hahn and More

The White Sox Fall to the MLB Best Seattle Mariners this afternoon 9-2. Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz discuss the loss and break down the game. White Sox broadcast member Darrin Jackson joins to Carm and Harry to break down the Sox 3 and 4 start to the season. Darrin gives us some players analysis on players like Yoan Moncada, Daniel Palka, and Tim Anderson,

We go over a White Sox in review breaking down the best plays and highlights of the week. General Manager Rick Hahn stops by to talk about number five prospect, Luis Robert also the state of the team is patience. What will the White Sox win total be this year? All this coming your way on this weeks episode of White Sox Weekly