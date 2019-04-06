× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.05.19 | Finally Friday Panel on politics

It’s finally Friday and tonight’s panel is digging deep into state and national politics, upcoming elections, and more.

Speaking of elections, Tuesday night Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot not only made history as the first openly gay, African American woman to be elected mayor in Chicago but she surprised us with a call. Did you miss it? No problem, we replayed Tuesday’s surprise conversation!

Tonight’s panel includes Representative Robert Martwick, Founder and CEO of Lieber Law Michael Lieber, WGN Contributor Dave Lundy, and Kenneth Jakubowski.

