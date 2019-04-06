× Sandy Hook lawsuit update, 16-year-old SMU law school student, Inside Out, April Fools lawsuits & more

Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence’s Litigation Director Hannah Shearer discusses recent developments in several defamation lawsuits filed by the victims’ families of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Homeschooled prodigy Haley Taylor Schlitz joins Rich and Tina to discuss her journey to law school at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law this fall.

Inside Out columnists Christina Martini and David Susler discuss wellness for lawyers from their latest column in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, “The Road To Wellville.”

In the Legal Grab Bag, WGN Radio host Scott Kitun & Ankin Law Office LLC partner Scott Goldstein join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving Jussie Smollet, Bezos divorce settlement, the Dodger Stadium lawsuit over fan’s safety, April Fools lawsuits and much more.