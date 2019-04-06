× OTL #651: Compassion for ex-gang members, IL environmental progress, The new mayor’s transportation platform

Mike Stephen discusses rehabilitating ex-gang members with Fr. Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, learns about the progress of the state’s environmental protection policies with the executive director of the Illinois Environmental Council, and explores the transportation platform of the new mayor-elect of Chicago with John Greenfield of Streetsblog Chicago. AND Mike and Collin debut a new segment: The OTL Wrap Party. Yay! The local music on this week’s show comes from Pyramid Scheme.

