× Oh, Ta Ta! Local journalist, business owner challenges social norms

Linze Rice, journalist and former DNAinfo Chicago writer joins The Matt Bubala Show in-studio to chat about her latest business adventures. After DNAinfo shut down, she started her own company, Pink House Media. Rice said when staring her business, she wanted to incorporate what she loved about journalism like “writing things that had a purpose and benefit. I wanted to work with clients that were actually doing good work that I could stand behind.” Rice discusses the details behind her latest company project, The TaTa Top. The premise behind the organization began when a Chicago couple had friends from Europe visiting and they were surprised about the double standards U.S. nudity laws create. It became a mission to push boundaries and challenge authority. The product is a bikini top with nipples. Currently, three skin tones are available for purchase online. Rice says that $3 of every purchase are donated to various women’s health organization. Over the past few years, over $40 thousand dollars have been donated to different charities. Tune in to hear Rice’s thoughts on future plans for the brand. For more information, visit their website or social media.