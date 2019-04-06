× Nocturnal Journal Presents: The Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF)

The Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF) in Whiting, Ind. is holding its Grand Opening Celebration this weekend. The “Nocturnal Journey” recently took a day trip to Whiting to check out the museum and all its fun aspects. There’s still time to meet Sky Guy (Chicago Sky), Boomer (Windy City Thunderbolts), the MHOF’s own mascot Reggy and other mascots dropping by on Sunday, April 8. Since it’s soft opening on Dec. 26, 2018, the MHOF has entertained more than 7,000 children, families and sports fans from across the country. For a deep dive into the MHOF, We sat down with Executive Director Orestes Hernandez to dicuss the mascot hall of fame grand opening celebration

check out Dave Hoekstra’s report here.

http://www.davehoekstra.com/mascot-hall-of-fame