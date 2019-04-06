× Matt Bubala Full Show 4-6-19

Matt and Jess are so excited that Roger is back!!! Although he is still on the mend, we celebrate with pizza! At 1:30 a.m., we chat with Linze Rice, a journalist and writer who recently brought a new business called The Ta Ta Top. We find out what the business is all about and recap some Tribune Tower history. Good friend of the show, KSL TV’s Andrew Wittenberg joins us at 2 a.m. to talk about the new possibilities for Olympic Games. Throughout the show we talk Bears, Cubs, White Sox and Packers rankings. Matt briefs on Michael Cohen’s hard drives and Kurt Cobain’s death anniversary. Later on, we discuss bad Joe Biden jokes and listeners share their thoughts. We also recap the college admission scandal. For the full conversation, tune in!