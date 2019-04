× “WrestleMania 35 Preview, John Oliver can not stop Hulkamania,” April 5, 2019

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

The Granddaddy of Them All returns to New York*. John Oliver doesn’t understand that regardless of what’s right and wrong, Hogan always goes over. Tune in to Saturday’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony for more.

*New Jersey