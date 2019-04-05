Video: Weekend Warning – White Sox Home Opener Edition

Posted 2:36 PM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, April 5, 2019

The White Sox Home Opener Weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field is just part of the sports calendar this weekend. That, along with other events including Baconfest, means lots of traffic on Chicago-area roads. Lauren Lapka reminds you that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.