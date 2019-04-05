VIdeo: Eli’s Cheesecake makes 25,000 cakes every day, selling sweet slices of Chicago to customers around the world

Posted 10:17 PM, April 5, 2019

Eli’s Cheesecake Company was born from a desire to create a great dessert. Now, they make over 25,000 cheesecakes a day in 100 varieties sold around the world. Carrying on the belief of founder Eli Schulman that “giving back is the best part of being an entrepreneur,” the company supports many local organizations and is also known for the big cakes it creates as part of its civic outreach.

