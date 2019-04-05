× Tracey Marionneaux Brings Miami Fun and Sun to Spring Baking Championship!

Cake artist Tracey Marionneaux joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about her work at the Fountainbleu hotel in Miami and her company Sweet Revolution. Hear as she shares Chicago connections, favorite Spring flavors and the amazing experience of being on the show with some of the biggest names in baking!

See Spring Baking Championship Mondays at 8 central on the Food Network and for more information on episodes and competing chefs, check out www.FoodNetwork.com