The Opening Bell 4/5/19: You Have Personal Finance Questions, Paul Nolte Has Answers…

The week was filled with financial and economic stories, so Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) was nice enough to check in with Steve Grzanich for the full hour, recapping the steady market performance and forecasted when these non-stop trade talks will finally settle and progress with trade. Paul also capped off his visit by answering listener questions regarding personal finance and general market questions. If you have more questions Paul can be reached at pnolte@kingsviewam.com or at 312-237-3813.