× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/05/19): Supt. Eddie Johnson responds to the suburban Chicago police chiefs vote of ‘no confidence’ in State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, the Smollett ordeal, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/05/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to talk about the changing of the guard at city hall, how the CPD is preparing for the plague of violence brought on warmer Summer temperatures, and Jussie Smollett debacle. Plus, Kasso & Mr. Science discuss the implications of gene editing on humanity.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3621963/3621963_2019-04-05-205003.64kmono.mp3

