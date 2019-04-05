Tax time woes? Herb “The Consumer Man” Weisbaum is here to help

Posted 5:50 AM, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35AM, April 5, 2019

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better know as the consumer expert “Consumer Man” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers, especially around tax time.

Herb reviews popular tax prep services and tells you what to do if you can’t afford to pay your taxes. Plus, he shares the inside scoop on how to save hundreds on prescription medication.

 

