Steve Cochran Full Show 04.05.19: Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field

The Steve Cochran Show is live from Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox home opener. We talked to all of the important people at Guaranteed Rate Field who highlighted all the new cool things you can experience this summer at the park. Coach Colliton calls in as the Blackhawks Season winds down. Roe Conn joins us in the booth and AJ Pierzynki talks baseball.