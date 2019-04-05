Roe Conn Full Show (4/5/19): In a White Sox shortened show the Canarble Wagon rolls, Rosie and the Rivets play, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, April 5th, 2019:
The show kicks off after the White Sox home opener with a Canarble Wagon rolled out by Adam Sweders(the event creator & Wine Director for DineAmic Group) and Matt Schneider(2018 Champion) from the 3rd Annual Somm Madness, Richard Roeper discusses the brilliance of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot, and Rosie & The Rivets rock out in Studio G.
