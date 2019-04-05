× Roe Conn Full Show (4/4/19): A shocking twist in the Timmothy Pitzen case, Tom Skilling see 60’s in the near future, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, April 4th, 2019:

ABC Radio’s Ryan Burrow has a shocking update on Timmothy Pitzen case, Chicago philanthropist Willie Wilson talks about why Lori Lightfoot’s tenor as Chicago Mayor is important, Tom Skilling dives into the discussion about Timmothy Pitzen, partner at Clifford Law Offices Kevin Durkin explains why his firm is suing Boeing over the crash of a 737-Max Ethiopian Airlines flight crash, the Top Five@5 features an update in the Jussie Smollett case, Richard Roeper reviews “Shazam!” & “Pet Sematary,” and Chicago Tribune reporter Christy Gutowski breaks down the horrific case of the Ripper Crew & the release of Thomas Kokoraleis from prison.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3621706/roe-and-anna-full-show-04-04-19_2019-04-04-223206.64kmono.mp3

