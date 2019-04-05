× Remembering Kurt Cobain: 25 years after his death, “Heavier Than Heaven” author Charles R. Cross joins The Sean Green Show

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Kurt Cobain passed away at the age of 27 in Seattle. Nirvana was one of the biggest rock bands in the 1990s with their raw sound, and punk rock ethos. After less than four years of unbelievable fame, Cobain died of suicide April 5th, 1994. Charles R. Cross, author of the Cobain biography “Heavier Than Heaven” joins The Sean Green Show to reflect back on his life and tragic death.