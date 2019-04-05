Remembering Kurt Cobain: 25 years after his death, “Heavier Than Heaven” author Charles R. Cross joins The Sean Green Show

April 5, 2019

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 25 1991 (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Kurt Cobain passed away at the age of 27 in Seattle. Nirvana was one of the biggest rock bands in the 1990s with their raw sound, and punk rock ethos. After less than four years of unbelievable fame, Cobain died of suicide April 5th, 1994. Charles R. Cross, author of the Cobain biography “Heavier Than Heaven” joins The Sean Green Show to reflect back on his life and tragic death.

