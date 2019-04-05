Baseball is back! To celebrate the White Sox opening day on Friday, April 5, 2019, the Bill and Wendy show featuring Bill Leff and Harry Teinowitz with Steve Bertrand and John Williams broadcast live at Cork & Kerry At The Park, thanks to Goose Island Beer Company, Chicago’s Beer!
Photos: Bill & Wendy Show live at Cork & Kerry At The Park sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company
-
White Sox home opener at Cork & Kerry At The Park sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company – APRIL 5th
-
White Sox 2019 Home Opener with Bill Leff, Harry Teinowitz, Steve Bertrand and John Williams
-
Goose Island Beer Co-President Todd Ashmann: “It’s just a very drinkable beer”
-
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Nothing but GOOD TV to watch this weekend
-
White Sox Weekly 03/30/19: Jimenez gets his first hit, Bill Melton jumps on, and there is a goose at the ballpark…
-
-
White Sox Broadcaster Ed Farmer: Postponing the home opener was a genius move
-
Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 4.3.19: Fuzzy Metal
-
Über-Critic Patrick McDonald: Dumbo, Shazam! and White Sox baseball movies!
-
Video: Earliest Memories of the White Sox
-
Bill Leff and Ana Belaval Bonus Hour 2.1.19
-
-
Bill and Harry Full Show 3.29.19
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.19.19: Tuesday Deals
-
Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.7.19: #GameOn