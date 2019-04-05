× Patti Vasquez Show: 4.5.19

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Senator Dan Kotowski joins Patti to talk about Childserv, a wide range of services for children, from foster care to early childhood education throughout the Chicagoland area.

Chris Jones, Bluesgrass Musician and Songwriter, sings in studio!

Then, Evan Jackson, Artistic Director for Idle Muse Theater Company joins in studio with political cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis!

Later, Brent Kado, Co-Director of the Chicago Comedy Film Festival, joins Patti in studio with Mark Blachard, Director of “A World Away” and Andrew Hunt, Director of “Funny You Never Knew.”

Also, Chicago Comedian/donut fanatic, Paul Farahvar stops by!

