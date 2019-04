× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-5-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top story is, well, the only story that matters this weekend: Baconfest! Justin heads out to Bughouse Square and speaks with Baconfest co-founder Seth Zurer and Steve Nordin reads his 2013 winning bacon poem, “Winter vs. Bacon.” Have a nice weekend everyone.