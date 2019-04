× Chef Saber Rejbi Represents Chicago in Spring Baking Championship!

Hilton Chicago Pastry Chef Saber Rejbi joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about the excitement of Season 5 Spring Baking Championship on the Food Network. Hear about Saber’s roots in France and now being a part or the great culinary team at the Hilton Chicago.

See Spring Baking Championship Mondays at 8 central on the Food Network and for more information on episodes and competing chefs, check out www.FoodNetwork.com