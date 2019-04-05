× Belinda Chang on BEST Ways to BE at the James Beard Awards and MORE!

Wine superstar and James Beard Award winner Belinda Chang joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as she shares ways to be at the biggest and best party in the world of food with her and United and Mileage Plus. Listen as Belinda shares excitement of the James Beard Foundation awards and what it means to fans, winners and the industry. Belinda fills us in on latest adventures, projects and passions including new videos and events. For more information on all things Belinda be sure to check out www.Belindachang.com