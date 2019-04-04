× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/4/19: Department of Justice on Movies, Good Eating Pets, & The CSO Strike

As Netflix has grown, it’s relationship with Hollywood as grown to be complicated and that’s what Steve Bertrand and Ian Sherr kicked off the show with. The two tossed around the idea of categorizing TV movies separately from theater movies but the Department of justice is stepping into the conversation which is ruffling a few feathers. Andrea Hanis then jumped in studio with Steve to explain why dogs these days are eating better than their owners, and Lewis Lazare is checking in on the strike going on with the performers at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.