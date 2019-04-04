Willie Wilson on Mayor-Elect Lightfoot’s victory: “If you need change in the city, you have to have something different.”

Posted 7:38 PM, April 4, 2019, by

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo businessman Willie Wilson, candidate for the office of Mayor of Chicago, speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Wilson who is again running for mayor says he wasn't trying to buy anyone's vote when he handed out close to $200,000 to churchgoers Sunday, July 22, 2018. Wilson says Sunday's appearance at the New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church was nothing more than "one of the biggest property tax relief assistance" events of the year and the kind of thing he's done before. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)

Former mayoral contender, and businessman Willie Wilson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Lori Lightfoot’s mayoral victory and his plans to possibly work with the Mayor-elect for a better Chicago.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.