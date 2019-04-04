× Willie Wilson on Mayor-Elect Lightfoot’s victory: “If you need change in the city, you have to have something different.”

Former mayoral contender, and businessman Willie Wilson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Lori Lightfoot’s mayoral victory and his plans to possibly work with the Mayor-elect for a better Chicago.

