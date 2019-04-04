× What will it take for our schools to embrace bilingual education?

Kara Morgan Short and Kim Potowski of Bilingualism Matters join Justin to talk about the importance of teaching bilingual education, the goal to get students to speak multiple languages, the myths surrounding bilingual education, the challenge of finding people to teach language, how you get the educational system to understand the need for bilingual education, the best time to teach a new language, how the brain processes new language and why bilingualism is good for the brain.

