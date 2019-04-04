× What does it take to run a Chicago festival?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with I Heart Halal Festival co-organizers Salman Chaudry and Asma Ahad about the values of Halal, some of the misconceptions surrounding Halal, the challenges of putting on a Chicago festival, wanting to create a festival that would allow people to make connections with the Muslim community, the way they deal with success, the amount of work it takes to put on a festival at Navy Pier and why they choose to have the festival in Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.