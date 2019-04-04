Video: Earliest Memories of the White Sox

Posted 10:11 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09PM, April 4, 2019

With just a few hours until the 2019 Chicago White Sox home opener, the members of the Roe Conn show share their earliest memories of the Sox. Our coverage from Guaranteed Rate Field begins Friday at 6am, with our White Sox Home Opener Bash live from Cork & Kerry At The Park at 10am leading to pregame at 12:30pm and first pitch at 1:10pm.

