uh-PARENT-ly | Student privacy: Who is collecting information about our children?

Technology in school is a good thing, right? Yes and no. While Chromebooks and iPads and apps and browsers open windows to education, they also allow outside entities to learn about the kids in the classrooms. In 2018 venture capital investments in educational technology reached $1.45 billion, and that number is expected to increase exponentially by 2020.

Cassie Cresswell is co-director of Raise Your Hand, a grassroots parent group advocating for high-quality public education in Illinois. She tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos the lack of information about what’s being collected and by whom is alarming.