Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Blockchain Making It's Way Into The World of Treasury Management

Treasury Management may not be the flashiest aspect of a business (most commonly in the banking industry) but it would surely struggle in the day to day. Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) checked in with Steve Grzanich to updated him on how the US is still working to catch Europe in their technological developments, but they way ahead could be through blockchain.