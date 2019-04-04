× The Top Five@5 (04/04/19): The family for missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen speaks, Kim Foxx gets a “no confidence” vote, Taraji P. Hanson says Jussie Smollett will be back on “Empire”, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 4th, 2019:

The family for missing Aurora boy, Timmothy Pitzen speaks out after the Louiville FBI determined the DNA results from a man who claimed to be Timmothy did not match. The Chicago Police Union, along with 30 suburban Illinois police departments made an announcement to issue a vote of no confidence in Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Taraji P. Henson says Jussie Smollett will be included in next season’s “Empire”, and more!

