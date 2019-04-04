The Top Five@5 (04/04/19): The family for missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen speaks, Kim Foxx gets a “no confidence” vote, Taraji P. Hanson says Jussie Smollett will be back on “Empire”, and more…

This undated photo provided by the Aurora, Ill., Police Department shows missing child, Timmothy Pitzen. Police in the Chicago suburb of Aurora say the department is sending two detectives to the Cincinnati area to investigate a missing child report that could involve the Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011. Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley said Wednesday, April 3, 2019 that the department knows there is a boy involved but they don't know who he is or if he has any connection to the Timmothy Pitzen case. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, April 4th, 2019:

The family for missing Aurora boy, Timmothy Pitzen speaks out after the Louiville FBI determined the DNA results from a man who claimed to be Timmothy did not match. The Chicago Police Union, along with 30 suburban Illinois police departments made an announcement to issue a vote of no confidence in Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Taraji P. Henson says Jussie Smollett will be included in next season’s “Empire”, and more!

