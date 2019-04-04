The Top Five@5 (04/03/19): President Trump Takes few Shots at Joe Biden, Respecting Personal Space, Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot, and more

Posted 1:42 PM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, April 3, 2019

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019:

President Trump took a few shots at Joe Biden last night during an address to the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner, Former Vice President Joe Biden says “He will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future”, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is the first African-American woman to be elected Illinois top job after her history fulfilled night,

Plus, The first trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Comics film The Joker and much more

